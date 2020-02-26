e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai Bagh: 30 days on, still creating a stir

Mumbai Bagh: 30 days on, still creating a stir

mumbai Updated: Feb 26, 2020 01:09 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

As the sit-in at Mumbai Central, now dubbed Mumbai Bagh, completed 30 days on Tuesday, the protesters showed how their spirit to fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) was intact, getting women from Mumbra Bagh in Thane to “celebrate their togetherness” on the occasion.

The number of protesters at the spot, however, is now fewer than what they began with.

“Let us say this is just the beginning. We have been protesting for more than a month and there have been a lot of ups and downs, but it is a part of our journey. A lot is yet to come,” said Sabiya Bilal, a student from Mumbra, who came on the invitation of women from Mumbai Bagh.

Amid the celebrations, children of the women participated in an activity to paint the Indian flag and balloons.

Shouting slogans next to Bilal, another protester said all Shaheen Baghs across the country were connected and have been deciding the course of action together.

Commenting on the violence in Delhi between pro- and anti-CAA protesters, Humaz Khan, a law student, said, “The incident in Delhi is ridiculous and

saddening. Killing people, hurting them and destroying

their properties is condemnable.”

The women began their protest at Morland Road on January 26 night, demanding the Central government withdraw the contentious CAA, NRC and NPR and clarity on the stance of the state government.

Earlier this month, 300 protesters were booked by the Nagpada police for blocking the road and disturbing peace, following a complaint by a BMC official.

After the action, the volunteers and the supplies have dwindled, but the women continue to soldier on.

top news
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
13 dead in northeast Delhi violence over CAA, says GTB hospital
13 dead in northeast Delhi violence over CAA, says GTB hospital
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News