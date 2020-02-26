Mumbai Bagh: 30 days on, still creating a stir

mumbai

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 01:09 IST

As the sit-in at Mumbai Central, now dubbed Mumbai Bagh, completed 30 days on Tuesday, the protesters showed how their spirit to fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) was intact, getting women from Mumbra Bagh in Thane to “celebrate their togetherness” on the occasion.

The number of protesters at the spot, however, is now fewer than what they began with.

“Let us say this is just the beginning. We have been protesting for more than a month and there have been a lot of ups and downs, but it is a part of our journey. A lot is yet to come,” said Sabiya Bilal, a student from Mumbra, who came on the invitation of women from Mumbai Bagh.

Amid the celebrations, children of the women participated in an activity to paint the Indian flag and balloons.

Shouting slogans next to Bilal, another protester said all Shaheen Baghs across the country were connected and have been deciding the course of action together.

Commenting on the violence in Delhi between pro- and anti-CAA protesters, Humaz Khan, a law student, said, “The incident in Delhi is ridiculous and

saddening. Killing people, hurting them and destroying

their properties is condemnable.”

The women began their protest at Morland Road on January 26 night, demanding the Central government withdraw the contentious CAA, NRC and NPR and clarity on the stance of the state government.

Earlier this month, 300 protesters were booked by the Nagpada police for blocking the road and disturbing peace, following a complaint by a BMC official.

After the action, the volunteers and the supplies have dwindled, but the women continue to soldier on.