Mumbai: BMC bans bursting of firecrackers except on Diwali evening

mumbai

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 12:36 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday banned bursting of firecrackers in public and private places in Mumbai except on Saturday (November 14), when Diwali will be celebrated, because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Only two variants of firecrackers, sparklers and flower pot, have been allowed to be burst in private on the evening of November 14. However, the sale of firecrackers has not been banned in Maharashtra.

The BMC has appealed to the public not use sanitisers while bursting firecrackers and use water and soap instead as sanitisers are inflammable.

“Let us celebrate a firecracker-free Diwali this year to save Mumbaikars from a possible second wave of Covid-19. We all can jointly make this possible,” said Iqbal Singh Chahal, commissioner, BMC.

The BMC circular has empowered assistant municipal commissioners and local police authorities to take action against those violating its order. The civic body has urged the officials concerned to book the violators under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Earlier, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to the public to celebrate a firecracker-free Diwali, as the resultant smoke could create health hazards for Covid-19 patients and those suffering from respiratory ailments.

A state Cabinet meeting last week had discussed the issue on a blanket ban on the sale of firecrackers, but no decision was taken in the end.

The BMC has appealed to Mumbaikars to avoid social gatherings during Diwali and have online celebrations instead. The civic body authorities have urged the public to comply with social distancing norms while celebrating Diwali.