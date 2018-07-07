Mumbai businessman gets death threat for opinion on Bollwyood actor’s biopic

A 39-year-old businessman from Dadar, whose mother was killed in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, received death threats from an unknown person after he expressed his views on the recently-released biopic of a Bollywood actor.

Mahim police has registered a case of threatening against the unknown person who used an international number.

Tushar Deshmukh, who runs a car-rental service, had visited a Marathi television news channel’s office on July 3 after he was called in to give his views on the movie. “I gave my opinion and came back home,” said Tushar.

On July 4 (Wednesday), at 11:46am, when Tushar was at Hinduja Hospital for work concerning his business, he received a call from an n international number, with the caller saying: “If you do not stop talking about the actor [on whose life the film is based], you will face the same destiny as your mother. We have made all the arrangements.”

Tushar took the threat seriously and approached the Mahim police, who first registered a non-cognisable offence on Thursday and later turned it into an FIR under section 506 (2) of IPC.

Tushar’s mother, Preeti Pradeep Deshmukh, was killed in a bomb blast that took place near Prabhadevi in 1993.