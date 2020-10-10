e-paper
Mumbai businessman loses ₹2 crore in a cyber fraud

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:26 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

A 51-year-old Khar-based businessman filed a first information report (FIR) at BKC cyber police against an unknown person after someone illegally transferred ₹2 crore from his company’s bank account.

According to police, the complainant Kamal Makhija is an authorised dealer of Hindustan Petroleum who distributes oil to oil factories, petrochemical plants and traders. On October 5, while making a payment, he noticed that ₹2 crore is missing from his account. He then visited his bank and found that the money was transferred to different bank accounts through 31 illegal transactions, said an officer.

Makhija then approached cyber police and filed a written complaint. An officer from cyber police station said, “We have registered the offence under section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and section 66 (computer-related offences.), 66 (c) (punishment for identity theft), 66 (D) (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource], and 43 (A) (compensation for failure to protect data) of Information Technology Act.”

“As soon as we registered the case, we managed to save ₹44 lakh. However, by that time the accused had withdrawn remaining cash from different ATM centres and some money was transferred to other accounts. We are investigating the case,” said Akbar Pathan, deputy commissioner of police (cyber).

