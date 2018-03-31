Mumbai businessman who went missing earlier this month found dead in a Solapur well

The Bandra police recently solved a mysterious case wherein a businessman from Bandra had gone missing, after they recovered his body from a well in Solapur. The police believe that the man may have committed suicide. In March, the family of Anwar Shaikh, 50, had approached the police and filed a missing persons report.

Shaikh worked in the export business. As per the complaint, Shaikh had not been located for days and his phone was constantly switched off.

“We took the statements of Shaikh’s family members, in order to understand the reason that he went missing. His number was switched off throughout. We found out that he had last spoken to a cab driver, who we managed to track down,” said a police source.

“When we interrogated the driver, he told us that the man did not speak much throughout the journey and got down at Chinchwad in Pune,” added the source.

In order to not get identified, the man left his Aadhaar card, pan card, and other documents at home. The police contacted their sources in Chinchwad, but were unable to get any more leads. The Mumbai police then received a call from the Solapur rural police, informing them about the body.

The police were able to identify as they found his voter ID in his pocket. His body was brought back to Mumbai and handed over to the family.

The police, who believe that Shaikh committed suicide, are still investigating what could have led to the act, said the source. None of the family members’ recorded statements have indicated what could have led to the act.