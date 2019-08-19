Mumbai civic body invites objections, suggestions for tree removal

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited objections/suggestions from Mumbai citizens over its plan to cut and transplant approximately 2000 trees for three Metro lines.

The BMC’s notices mention proposals to cut/transplant trees for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz), Metro-4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali) and Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli).

The Maharashtra state government has also invited objections/suggestions from the public on converting 2.03 hectares of no-development zone in Aarey colony for Metro Bhavan Rail Allied users by September 5.

A public hearing will be held for cutting down 1004 trees for MTHL, connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai on August 22. Another hearing will be held for cutting 1821 trees for the three metro projects on August 27. While citizens can send their objections to sg.gardens@mcgm.gov.in, the hearing will be held at the gardens department office in Byculla.

Recently, citizens have sent over 82,000 objections for cutting trees in Aarey for a Metro car shed which was eventually stalled by the Shiv Sena led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

