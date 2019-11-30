Mumbai civic body mulls new ward, K North, to reduce the work load

mumbai

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 00:33 IST

To cater to the increasing population and reduce the work load, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is contemplating an additional administrative ward to cover some areas of Jogeshwari, Goregaon (East) and Andheri (East).

The new K North ward will be carved out of the existing K East ward, which is spread across Jogeshwari, Andheri and Vile Parle.

Currently, there are 24 administrative wards across the city. The BMC has been planning to merge and redraw boundaries of several wards, including south Mumbai, but the plan has not materialised.

According to the proposal, the new K North ward will include areas of Jogeshwari, Goregaon (East), Andheri (East), Aarey Colony, and scattered spots of Powai.

This is aimed at reducing

the burden on K East ward, which is one of the most densely-populated wards in the city.

“One ward office cannot cover wards having high population such as K East and L (covering areas of Kurla, Dadar, Matunga and Mahim). A

ward in south Mumbai has only two corporators while K

East has around 16 corporators. This increases the load on the government officials,” a BMC official said, requesting anonymity.

According to BMC officials, it is ideal to have around 5 lakh people in one ward, but in Mumbai there are more than 9 lakh residents in K East and L wards.

Around two years ago, the civic body had explored merging wards A, B, C and D in south Mumbai into one.

BMC had also planned redrawing F south and F north wards that include areas of Matunga and Sion, but it was opposed.

However, the plan for K North ward, is supported by local corporators.

“We support the plan for an additional K North ward. It can cater to the whole Jogeshwari Assembly segment,” said Shiv Sena corporator Anant Nar.

Nar, on Friday, also moved a proposal to reserve a plot in Jogeshwari East, near Trauma Care Centre Hospital, for the construction of an office for the K North ward.