Mumbai civic body panel clears construction of waste-to-energy plant at Deonar

mumbai

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:09 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Wednesday approved a ₹1,000 crore proposal to set up a waste-to-energy plant at Deonar. The decision will pave the way for the construction of the project. According to BMC officials, the work to set up the plant will start within a fortnight.

As per the plan, the BMC has proposed a waste-to-energy plant that will process 3,000 metric tonnes of waste at Deonar and generate 25-30 megawatt of energy. The plant will be functional for 25 years.

In 2013, the BMC was directed to stop dumping waste at Deonar. In 2016, the Bombay high court (HC) had banned new construction in the city, until BMC increases its waste treatment capacity. Following frequent fire incidents in 2015 and 2016 at the Deonar dumping ground, BMC was directed to stop dumping waste there.

The BMC was directed to augment waste treatment capacity to at least 11,000 tonnes per day by June 30, 2017.

In 2019, the Bombay High court had set the deadline of December 31, 2019, for BMC to dump waste at Deonar dumping ground. The BMC had later sought extension citing it will need more time to appoint contractors responsible for the waste-to-energy plant at Deonar.

Meanwhile, as the proposal was passed on Wednesday, Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party corporator and standing committee member alleged that the proposal was passed without giving any members a chance to conduct a discussion on the same. Shaikh said, “The proposal was of ₹1,000 crore and all members should have been given a chance to speak on the matter.”

Yashwant Jadhav, Shiv Sena corporator and standing committee chairman said all proposals were passed after taking all members in confidence.

Ravi Raja, Congress corporator and leader of Opposition also said that it was important to pass the proposal as the waste-to-energy plant is needed.

Meanwhile, according to BMC, of the 10,500 metric tonnes of waste that the city generates, Deonar receives 25% of it, while around 70% of waste is handled by the Kanjurmarg dumping ground. Another dumping ground in Mulund was shut by the BMC last year, but it is still not been able to process the waste out of the area.

The BMC had invited bids for the plant in December 2019 and according to BMC records, it has received two bids — one firm quoted ₹1,020 crore while the other quoted ₹1,291 crore.

Sena had in February 2020, passed a proposal in favour of the second-highest bidder citing that the tendering process was rigged, but later the proposal on Wednesday was passed in favour of the lowest bidder after taking legal opinion from the BMC’s administration.