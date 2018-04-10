Mumbai civic body renews list of fire-compliance requirements for eateries

Nearly a half of the city’s existing restaurants, bars, and pubs will have to down shutters if the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) codefied requirements are made mandatory for them. CFO codefied requirements are list of fire safety measures, recently published by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), that have been made mandatory for newly established eateries applying for health and fire-safety licences.

The new requirements have been chalked up by accounting for each type of establishment, and they vary depending on the establishment’s seating capacity, number of staff, number of LPG cylinders used in its kitchen, type of electric equipment used (air conditioning and lighting), and wether or not the restaurant serves liquor.

These requirements need to be fulfilled by parties before applying for new licenses online. However, it is not mandatory for existing establishments to fulfil these requirements at the time of renewing their licenses and it is subject to availability of space on their premises.

For older establishments that have already obtained the licenses, BMC has published a smaller list of requirements to comply to during the renewal of their licenses. These requirements include mandatory fire exits, signs pointing to the exit, and provisions for adequate ventilation.

A senior civic official said, “Existing establishments got their licenses 5 or 10 years ago, subject to the fire safety requirements of that time. If these new requirements are to apply to all restaurants, they all will have to undergo massive restructuring and renovations, and there may be space constraints. Alternatively, BMC will have to shut down about 50 per cent of them. Such establishments need to have a fire NOC (no objection certificate), but need not comply with all new requirements.”

“Renewal of license is subject to receiving a fire NOC, so the final say rests with the fire brigade,” said the civic official.