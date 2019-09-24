Mumbai civic body set to give single-window clearance for film shootings

mumbai

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 00:22 IST

Securing permission to conduct film shootings in Mumbai is set to get easier.

Three months after chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis assured during the Assembly session in June that the process to get permission to hold film shooting will be simplified in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) linked its single-window system for film shooting permissions in Mumbai, to the state single-window clearance system, one week ago.

This will simplify the process, which requires coordination with multiple bodies, such as the police, Mumbai Port Trust or railway premises.

On June 20, Fadnavis had announced that the state will launch a single-window clearance system for film permissions to reduce the involvement of middle-men in the process. This was done in light of the attack on a web-series crew on June 19, where were shooting in Thane. Police probe had revealed a rival team of middle-men was possibly involved in the attack.

A senior civic official working under the BMC’s ease of doing business initiative said it has already processed seven to eight permissions through the new system. But its official announcement will be made after the Assembly polls, the official said.

