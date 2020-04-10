Mumbai civic body to keep eye on cured coronavirus patients too

mumbai

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:26 IST

Although no cases of Covid-19 relapses have been reported so far among those who have recovered from the disease, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed its 24 administrative wards to monitor and follow up with those patients who have been discharged. As of Thursday, 73 patients have been discharged in Mumbai and 125 have recovered in the state.

BMC officials said that in other countries, there have been instances of Sars-Cov-2, which causes Covid-19, reappearing in those who had reportedly recovered from the disease. Additional municipal commissioner, BMC, Suresh Kakani said, “One cannot rule out completely that the virus cannot reappear after being discharged, considering there are enough cases globally where people have been diagnosed after being discharged. In Mumbai, there are no cases yet, but we are following up with all the patients who have been discharged.”

As per the state health department, Mumbai has the highest number of Covid-19 cases (1,008) in the state where altogether 1,574 people have tested positive for Sars-Cov-2 as of Friday. However, with 73 people discharged, Mumbai has also seen the most recoveries followed by Pune (27), Sangli (12), Nagpur (four), Yavatmal (three) and Ahmednagar (two). Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Satara and Sindhudurg have each reported one patient having recovered from Covid-19.

The BMC has directed its 24 wards to set up special teams to follow up with patients who have been discharged. Upon recovery, patients are given post-discharge instructions that include maintaining safe distance from others at home and remaining as isolated as possible. Daksha Shah, deputy director, health department of the BMC said, “We have a standard practice of following up with patients after they are discharged. All medical health officers in the respective 24 wards will follow up with patients to ensure medical attention, if any is required, is given.” Patients are considered recovered only after they test negative for Sars-Cov-2 twice.

Kakani added that patients were also being asked to monitor their own recovery and report any returned symptoms to the BMC. “The first 14 days after being discharged are crucial. We expect patients to report back to us, if there is anything,” he said.

As of Thursday, Mumbai has reported 54 deaths from Covid-19, which is more than 50% of the state’s tally of 97. Pune has reported 24 deaths from Covid-19 followed by eight in Thane, three in Palghar, one each in Aurangabad, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Satara, Buldhana, Jalgaon, Nashik and Amravati districts.