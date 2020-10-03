Mumbai civic corporation distributes 50 smart phones to patients at Covid-19 jumbo centres

mumbai

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:17 IST

In an effort to increase communication between Covid-19 patients and their family members, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has distributed 50 smart phones at Covid-19 jumbo centres on Saturday. In addition to this, the civic body also plans to procure 600 tablet phones for the patients.

Due to the contagious nature of Sars-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19 – patients are being kept in isolation wards, where their family members are not allowed to visit, leaving patients to remain alone for days, until the end of their treatment. HT had previously reported how this often leads to sadness and depression among patients. In order to address the issue, BMC provided smart phones to the patients so that they can chat and opt for video calls with their family members everyday.

“We have observed in our civic-run hospitals that patients who talk to their relatives daily, have a better recovery rate. Though this is not scientifically proven, we believe that it may help in the early recovery of patients. This may also help in curbing the mortality rate,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

The facility has been made available free of cost for patients. “We have Wi-Fi in all the centres. Patients won’t have to shell out any money for internet usage. We have also bought the sim cards and will recharge the phones from our budget,” said Kakani.

BMC said it has allocated a budget of ₹1.3 crore to procure 600 tablets and it is likely to get them by next weekend.

Psychiatrists have welcomed the move and believe it might help in improving the mental health condition of patients. “Patients, irrespective of their age or gender, get scared when they get detected with Covid-19. In such a situation, when they stay alone for days, it leads to depression and anxiety. Many patients experience the same sadness even after they get discharged. But if they talk to their family daily, it might contribute in their faster recovery,” said Dr Harish Shetty, a psychiatrist.