Mumbai colleges plan faculty enrichment workshops for their staff

At a time when college teachers are busy supervising University of Mumbai (MU) examinations and assessing answer sheets, college managements are simultaneously planning faculty enrichment programmes for their teaching and non-teaching staff. Workshops on developing e-content, using technology in classrooms and assessment methodology are some of the topics that colleges plan to cover this summer for their teachers.

Mithibai college, Vile Parle, which recently secured autonomy from University Grants Commission (UGC), had organised a two-day faculty development programme to help teachers upgrade to the new curriculum.

“We had experts from various fields, including head of departments at colleges that have already got their autonomy, who were part of the workshop. This not only helped our teachers brush up their knowledge, but also understand what more they need to do to be prepared for regular class starting mid-June,” said Nupur Mehrotra, vice-principal, Mithibai college.

RA Podar College, Matunga, will be organising workshops for its teaching non-teaching staff during summer holidays.

“Even the non-teaching staff has been asked to attend workshops on financial management and personal development. We ask teachers in advance about the areas they need improvement and accordingly organise workshops during vacations,” said principal Sobhana Vasudevan.

The delay in announcing results for exams conducted in March-April 2017 by MU not only disrupted the schedule for the ongoing academic year, but also delayed the examination season for the current semester. Exams that commenced in the second week of April and will end in June, leaving teachers with no summer vacation because they will busy supervising and assessing answer papers.

Keeping in mind that the teachers are being overworked, several colleges are also planning to conduct these workshops by giving their teaching staff space to accommodate a small vacation.

“It’s unfair to expect teachers to keep working without taking a break. So this year, we have scheduled our faculty enrichment programmes in a way that teachers don’t have to compromise on their summer holidays or reporting for assessment duty,” said Naresh Chandra, principal of Birla College, Kalyan.

As per University Grants Commission (UGC), promotion of teachers in UGC-affiliated universities/colleges depends on teaching and learning activities, professional development and co-curricular activities and research and academic contributions

From their weekly lecture hours, examination and moderation duty, innovative teaching, professional development activities, publishing of research papers, research guidance, etc., are taken into account to formulate marks for each activity

A number of city colleges have been conducting workshops for their teachers to help enhance their resumes by introducing them to latest developments in the field of research, new journals to publish their research papers, dos and don’ts of research work, etc. Many are also encouraging more and more teachers to apply for PhDs in order to be prepared for promotions as well as personal development.

Our routine work revolves around conducting lectures, supervising exams and assessing answer papers. Between all this, we hardly get enough time to upgrade our knowledge. It is goof to know that colleges are noticing this and organising faculty enrichment programmes to help teachers upgrade.

Ashwini Mhatre, teacher