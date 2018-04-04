Mumbai Congress chief demands probe in RInfra-Adani power deal

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, on Tuesday, demanded a scrutiny by the Maharashtra State Regulatory Commission (MERC) in the deal which took place between Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) and Adani Transmission Ltd. Nirupam said that he will soon be writing a letter to the MERC chairman, stating that the deal should not increase power tariff in Mumbai.

Nirupam, in a press conference, alleged that Adani Transmission is already in debt, owing to which the deal would result in an increase in tariff, further affecting consumers.

He said, “Adani Transmission will ask MERC to increase tariff. I already have a letter from the MERC chairman which clearly states that RInfra has asked for a mid-term revision.”

In December, RInfra signed an agreement with Adani Transmission to sell its Mumbai power business to the latter for Rs18,800 crore. RInfra has also filed a petition with MERC to transfer the same business to Adani Transmission.

When contacted, RInfra declined to comment. Despite repeated attempts, representatives of the Adani group were also not available for a comment.