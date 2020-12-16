e-paper
Mumbai corporator seeks public participation to address local problems

mumbai Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 23:50 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Shiv Sena corporator Amey Ghole.
To ensure maximum public participation in solving civic issues, a corporator from Wadala has invited citizens of the area, to join him as representatives. These representatives will act as a mediator to bring up civic issues and suggest improvements to the corporator. Shiv Sena corporator Amey Ghole from ward 178 in Wadala has already received more than 150 requests from his ward who are willing to be a part of the ‘Join team corporator’ initiative.

Ghole said, “All civic issues including drainage, water supply, illegal parking, pothole-ridden roads, among others, can be addressed better through public participation. This also gives a sense of responsibility to citizens about the problems of their areas.”

Zenobia Unwalla, one of the residents of Ghole’s ward, who has participated in the initiative, said, “This initiative seemed to be an opportunity to address civic issues efficiently.”

Ghole added that suggestions for civic improvements can also be placed through the representatives. “The locals are aware of the problems than anyone else, as they face it daily. Majority of the times, they are in a better place to suggest changes and if they are feasible, they could be worked out efficiently,” he said.

