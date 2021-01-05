e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: FIR against Arbaaz , Sohail Khan, son for violating Covid-19 norms

Mumbai: FIR against Arbaaz , Sohail Khan, son for violating Covid-19 norms

mumbai Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:25 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan.
Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan.(IANS/ File)
         

Mumbai Police on Monday booked actor Arbaaz Khan, his brother Sohail and Sohail’s son Nirvaan after the civic authority registered a case against them for violating quarantine rules.

Despite repeated attempts, the Khans were unavailable for a comment at the time of going to print.

The three had arrived from Dubai, but instead of quarantining at a facility, they went straight to their residences.

A first information report (FIR) in this regard was filed against the three at the Khar police station on the complaint of Dr Sanjay Funde, a medical officer in H-West ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The FIR stated that Arbaaz and Sohail on December 25, 2020, had arrived from Dubai, while Nirvaan arrived on December 30. They were supposed to undergo institutional quarantine for seven days, as per the rules, but they went straight to their homes, the police said.

Funde said in the complaint that when he visited Sohail Khan’s residence, he told him that they had already made bookings at the Taj Land’s End hotel in Bandra, to quarantine, but on arrival when they tested negative for Covid, they decided to directly go to their homes.

However, as per rules even if the test result comes negative, passengers are bound to quarantine for seven days, said Funde in the FIR.

Mumbai Police spokesperson and deputy commissioner of police (operation) Chaitanya Siriprolu said, “A case has been registered against the three under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (unlawful or negligent act) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act.”

top news
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In