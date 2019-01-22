Mumbai Fire Brigade buys Rs 7.5-cr Hazmat truck to tackle chemical disasters

Following a massive fire at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited plant in Chembur in August in which 45 workers were injured, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has finally procured a new Hazmat truck, which will help fire-fighters battle blazes which involve chemicals and other hazardous substances.

The Hazmat truck, also known as a hazardous material apparatus vehicle, has varied equipment to handle specific chemical and radiological disasters. It was procured from Slovenia for Rs 7.5 crore.

This is the first such specialised vehicle that the fire brigade has purchased. According to officials, one particular piece of equipment in the vehicle can also detect nuclear leaks in the area.

“This equipment will help us handle hazardous disasters. For instance, if there is a nuclear radiation leakage reported, the equipment in the fire truck will be used to detect the percentage or the level of leakage. This can help us to strategise our evacuation operations and accordingly mobilise required vehicles,” said a senior civic official. “We are already working on the standard operating procedure for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear [CBRN] disasters.”

According to the fire brigade, the truck will include chemical neutralizers and spill-control equipment. Two officers were sent to Slovenia to be trained to use the equipment and experts from Europe will visit the city to train an additional 30 firemen to use the vehicle.

The fire brigade’s current apparatus is not fully-equipped to handle chemical fires or nuclear accidents. The Hazmat truck comes with an inbuilt operation procedure for such accidents.

