Mumbai HDFC executive murder: Neighbours describe accused Sarfaraz Shaikh as loner, nice guy

The residents of Mamu Manzil at Khairane village, near Kopar Khairane railway station, have been in a state of shock ever since they learnt on Monday that one of their neighbours, Sarfaraz Shaikh, is accused of killing Siddharth Sanghvi, an HDFC bank executive.

Shaikh, 20, had been living in a rented room in Mamu Manzil for the past year.It is a four-storied building, located in a densely-populated, lower middle-class neighbourhood. There are two rooms on each floor of the building. Shaikh stayed on the fourth floor. None of the residents wanted to be named, but on condition of anonymity, they spoke about their now-infamous neighbour.

Some described Shaikh as a “nice guy”. “Whenever he met us at the staircase, he said al-salaamu alaykum. He appeared to be a nice guy. We had never imagined that he would be involved in such a gruesome murder case,” one resident said.

Another said Shaikh was a loner. “He had no schedule of going out and coming back to the building. When he was in his flat, he would lock the door from inside and did not entertain anyone. Thus we never got a chance to understand what he did to earn his livelihood,” said the Mamu Manzil resident.

Not all his relations were cordial. One former neighbour, who has since moved out of Mamu Manzil, said Shaikh had a temper and had been going through financial stress. Another resident said, “Around three months ago, Shaikh had accused us of stealing his mobile phone and that led to a tussle between us. We then stopped talking to him. ”

On September 5, Shaikh tried to rob HDFC Bank executive Siddharth Sanghavi at gunpoint in a parking lot in the Kamala Mills compound and ended up stabbing Sanghavi to death. He was arrested on September 9 and on Monday, Shaikh confessed to killing Sanghavi in court. A police investigation into Sanghavi’s murder is underway.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 10:29 IST