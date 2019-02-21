Mumbai hit-and-run:Woman’s search for brother’s killer makes headway

After a fortnight of search and struggle, Sumana Shabbir’s search for the BEST bus that killed her 24-year-old elder brother in Bandra on February 4 has yielded some result – she has found two CCTV cameras in the area that may have recorded the vehicle number.

According to Bandra police, Ali Tabir Shaikh, who was on a bike with two friends, was hit by the bus on the U bridge. While his friends fell on the opposite side, Shaikh came under the wheels. He was declared dead on admission at a nearby hospital.

“The police are doing their bit. I have nothing against them. But I want the case to be detected at any cost, so my family gets a closure. He was my only brother and the sole breadwinner of our family,” said Sumana. “I am married and stay with my husband. My younger sister is looking after my ailing parents. My brother was our everything. We can’t let the driver go scot-free. I checked for CCTV cameras in and around the vicinity and found two CCTV cameras that may have captured the bus. I have alerted the police,” said the 22-year-old woman. Avinash Rakshe, investigating officer and sub-inspector of Bandra police station, said, “We have some leads.”

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 01:25 IST