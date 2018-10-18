Mumbai man who laughed, bragged about groping minor girl, women arrested

A man accused of groping a media professional and a 14-year-old girl in Andheri’s western suburbs was recently traced and arrested after he boasted about the incidents to his colleagues.

The accused, identified as Abdul Waris Kadir Khan, 22, a resident of Assam has been living in Mumbai for two-and- a-half years and works as a waiter. He is unmarried and stays alone.

On October 9, at around 8.20pm, the 22-year-old media professional was travelling back home from work in an rickshaw when she was groped by Khan. The incident took place in front of Behrambaug police chowky on the New Link Road in Jogeshwari (West).

“The stranger put his hand inside the rickshaw and pressed my chest. I did not know what to do and felt very scared and confused,” the complainant, who works with a media company in Andheri, had told the police.

The rickshaw began moving ahead but she insisted the driver to take her back to the spot so that she could nab the man. When the accused realised the complainant had spotted him, he fled away. The complainant tried chasing him but he entered a crowded slum pocket, following which it became difficult for the media professional to find him.

The second incident took place on October 5 in the afternoon when Khan groped a 14-year-old girl in a rickshaw at Qureshi compound near Lokhandwala in Andheri (West) before escaping into the crowd.

Senior police inspector Shailesh Pasalvar of Oshiwara police station confirmed the arrest took place on October 12, adding that Khan was handed over to the Amboli police for the second case and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

Police sources said Khan used to laugh and tell his waiter friends about who he had groped that day. Irked by his behaviour, one of them tipped off the police.

The Oshiwara police detained Khan for questioning and it was ascertained that he was behind the two crimes. Authorities indicated that the accused might be behind more such molestation incidents but the women chose not to come forward and complain.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 16:04 IST