Mumbai man arrested for sexually assaulting 12-year-old step-daughter

mumbai

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:12 IST

Malvani police on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old step-daughter.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 18 around 4am when the survivor and her mother were sleeping at their home in Malvani, Malad. The survivor’s mother told police that her husband covered her daughter’s mouth with his hand and sexually assaulted her.

“When I woke up and saw my daughter crying. I found several bite marks on her person and she later narrated her ordeal. When I questioned him, my husband, he started hitting me and then fled from the house,” the complainant told police.

“The survivor told her mother that she was also assaulted by her step-father a few months back, but she was scared at that time and didn’t tell that to anyone,” said an officer from Malvani police station.

The survivor and her mother later visited Malvani police station and filed a complaint against the accused. “We have registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused under section 376 (punishment for rape), 376(2)(N) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3(a) (penetrative sexual assault), 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” said the officer.