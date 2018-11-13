Mumbai man hit with pressure cooker, dies; cops probe role of schizophrenic son

A 62-year-old retired auditor who worked for central government was found brutally murdered at his Kopar Khairane residence on Monday.

His 31-year-old son, who is suffering from schizophrenia, was also found injured in the house. The police said they are probing the role of the son in the murder. Sudhakara Pathare, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, said, “We are probing the possibility of the son’s involvement in the murder. But no evidence has been found so far against him.”

The victim was identified as Vijaykumar Dhahotre. Vijaykumar’s wife Mala, 58, who is a banker, was at work in Wadala when the incident took place. His daughter Neha, 28, stays in Ghansoli.

The murder took place at New Krishna tower in Kopar Khairane, Sector 14. Around 1.45pm, the manager of the society informed the police that a person was lying injured at the door of a flat there.

On reaching the spot, the police found the son, Nikhil Dhahotre, lying injured at the door. Nikhil, who had sustained minor injuries on his fingers, was sent to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hospital in Vashi for treatment.

“After entering the flat, we found one more person lying in a pool of blood. It was obvious that the man had tried to protect himself during the attack and that he was killed by being hit with some hard objects. We spotted severe injury marks on his head. He was identified as Nikhil’s father. He too was rushed to a hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival,” Pathare said.

“We called fingerprint experts, dog squads and a crime investigation van to the spot for investigation. We have recovered a pressure cooker and a hammer from the spot and we believe that those were used to hit the victim. We have also collected Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the premises and are examining them to get clues,” Pathare said.

Asked if Nikhil had attacked his father, Pathare said, “We have not found any evidence of that so far and hence cannot say anything about it. But we have learnt that he is suffering from schizophrenia and suddenly turns violent. He had become violent quite a few times earlier. He is undergoing treatment at different places.”

The police have, however, ruled out the possibility of theft or robbery. “All valuables in the house, including some gold jewellery, are in place. So we don’t think it was an act of thieves or robbers,” said Shivajirao Awate, senior inspector of Kopar Khairane police station.

The police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified people.

“After technical analysis the evidences we will identify the real culprit and take legal action against him,” Awate said.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 10:10 IST