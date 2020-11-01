Mumbai man smashes brother’s head with stone, held

mumbai

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:42 IST

Khar police on Friday arrested a 47-year-old man for killing his 50-year-old brother by smashing his head with a grinding stone. The accused, Sunil Tambe, and the victim, Sudhir, lived together at Khar Danda.

Sudhir’s wife Anjali in her statement to police said, “The incident took place on October 18 when Sudhir, who had a handicap and did not go out for work, was shouting at his mother.” She said, “Around 10.50pm Tambe came home drunk. When he saw Sudhir shouting, he asked him why he was not amicable with others at home and why was it necessary for him to fight all the time.”

Gajanan Kabdule, senior inspector from Khar police station, said, “After this both of them started arguing, during which Tambe picked up a grinding stone and warned that if Sudhir doesn’t listen to him and stop shouting, he will hit him with the stone.”

“Sudhir did not listen and told Tambe to go ahead and hit him. After warning several times, Tambe smashed the grinding stone on Sudhir’s head. Sudhir started bleeding and was taken to Cooper Hospital,” Kabdule said.

He added, “During the initial four days of treatment Sudhir was quite well and was even talking to his family members, but on the fifth day his was unable to talk and went into coma. His condition deteriorated and on October 28, he succumbed due to brain haemorrhage. We have arrested the accused under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.”