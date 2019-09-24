Mumbai man tries to kidnap 7-year-old, gets beaten up

mumbai

A 22-year-old plumber, who allegedly attempted to kidnap the 7-year-old daughter of another plumber, was beaten up by a mob in Nallasopara on Monday. The accused, Mohammed Ali Hojiullah Mona, sought revenge against the girl’s father, also a plumber, as the latter stopped subcontracting work to him, the police said.

Mona was produced before the Vasai court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody.

The complainant, Kamal Khan, 38 lives with his wife and daughter at Agarwal Nagri in Nalla Sopara (East). On Monday morning, when Khan was out for work, the accused showed up at his home. He saw the girl playing in the balcony while her mother was in the kitchen. He picked her up and tried to flee with her.

“Hearing the girl’s screams for help, her mother rushed out and raised an alarm. The neighbours rushed to her aide. They beat up the accused and then informed us,” said an officer from the Tulinj police station. “Mona suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. We have registered a case against him under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 511(punishment for attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

