Mumbai mayor admitted to hospital, kidney stone suspected

mumbai Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:39 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has been admitted to Saifee Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday afternoon due to suspected kidney stone after she complained of stomach pain.

Confirming the news, a Shiv Sena leader said, “The mayor complained of strong pain in her stomach and was taken to Saifee Hospital around 12.30pm on Monday. Doctors advised her to get admitted for observation and she is likely to stay in the hospital at least for one night. The pain is likely due to kidney stone.”

The mayor, a former nurse, has been carrying out rounds of major hospitals in the city to take stock of the Covid-19 outbreak. She had earlier home quarantined herself for 14 days in April, even though she tested negative for Covid-19, after she had paid a visit to a fever camps organised for media persons in the city.

Pednekar and her staff were unavailable for comment on Monday.

