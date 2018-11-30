Mumbai Metro return ticket fares set to increase by Rs 5 from December 1

Fares for return journey tickets on the Metro 1 route (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) are set to increase by Rs 5, starting December 1.

Reliance-owned Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), which operates the transport system, has now withdrawn the discount of Rs 2.5 per trip on return journey tickets. As a result, commuters will now have to pay Rs 40, Rs 60 and Rs 75 on 2-5km, 5-8km, and 8+ km journeys, respectively.

A spokesperson from MMOPL said the move is designed to encourage commuters to buy monthly passes or cards, which offer various discounts. “We have marginally reduced the discount on return journey tickets encouraging commuters to migrate to card products,” the spokesperson said.

This will reduce queues at the gates, increase ticketing efficiency and help commuters take benefits of loyalty programmes, the spokesperson added.

The Metro fares have not been revised from its band of Rs 10- Rs 40 since its inception in 2014. The MMOPL has been facing huge losses in running the 11.5-km corridor.

In 2017, the Bombay high court (HC) had quashed a proposal to hike the fares.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 15:56 IST