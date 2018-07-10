Mumbai, Palghar on disaster alert as rain pounds MMR

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the state government has activated all disaster management systems in Palghar district and its adjoining areas, and called in the Navy, Coast Guard and the National Disaster Rescue Force, for rescue operations following continuous rainfall since the weekend.

Palghar falls in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and has a large tribal population.

Speaking in Nagpur, Fadnavis told the state Assembly that he was also reviewing the rainfall situation in Mumbai.

The chief minister on Tuesday instructed the state education minister to take a call on declaring holidays for schools and other educational institutes as and when required. Admissions underway for junior and degree colleges will be extended by a day or two, if students are struggling because of heavy rains, he added.

The CM made a statement on the rains after the Opposition raised the issue in the Assembly. “What is happening to Mumbai? Buildings, bridges are falling, planes are collapsing and there is fire and deluge. Don’t test the patience of Mumbaiites. Instead of arguing with the Sena-controlled civic body, take all steps possible to avert inconvenience to citizens,” demanded Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, flagged the situation in Palghar. “It has rained nearly 300 mm in Palghar and there are nearly 40 villages that we have lost contact with. The tribal hamlets are flooded and in danger,” he said.

Fadnavis admitted that the rains in Palghar were unprecedented, but that rescue operations are underway. In Mumbai, he said, 11 areas were water-logged, there were diversions on three major roads, and trains were working, but with delay. “I will take a review of Mumbai again in the afternoon. We have activated 150 additional pumps in the city,” the CM said.