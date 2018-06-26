Mumbai patient covered under state-sponsored health scheme charged ₹10K by Malad hospital

Less than a month after a hospital in Byculla was pulled up for ‘fleecing’ underprivileged patients, covered under state-sponsored insurance scheme — Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, officials from state health assurance society (SHAS) found that a hospital in Malad allegedly charged a patient eligible for free treatment under the same scheme.

In the past In May, SHAS found that patients were overcharged by a hospital in Byculla. Probe revealed that at least 20 patients, covered under the insurance scheme, were charged anywhere between ₹17,000 and ₹25,000.

Families with an income of less than ₹1 lakh a year are eligible for free treatment and medical tests under the scheme.

Officials found that Riddhi Vinayak Critical Care and Cardiac Center, Malad, has a tie up with another local hospital, which referred patients to them.

“Since the other hospital doesn’t have a catheterisation laboratory or cath lab for angiography, they refer patients to Malad hospital,” said an official.

He added the hospital charged patient ₹10,000, which was later spilt between the two hospitals.

Dr Sudhakar Shinde, who heads SHAS, along with other officials, paid a surprise visit to 20 city hospitals which implement the insurance scheme. The scheme covers the cost of angiography.

“We have sent a notice to the hospital and asked them to refund the money to the patient at the earliest. This scheme is for poor patients, who don’t have money. They don’t understand medical terminologies and the hospital has taken advantage of their ignorance,” Shinde said.

Vandana Goel, chief operating officer, Riddhi Vinayak Critical Care and Cardiac Center, Malad, said the patient

was admitted to another hospital and was sent here for angiography. “The patient was referred to us from ASHA hospital. They pay us a total sum from the tests at the end of the month. We haven’t charged the patient anything,” she said.

A SHAS official said the patient has been refunded the amount.