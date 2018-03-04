Mumbai pizza delivery boy gets drunk, creates ruckus outside mosque, spits on cop

A pizza delivery boy was arrested after he got drunk and created ruckus outside a mosque in Khar (west) during Friday prayers on Holi. When the accused was taken into custody, he assaulted a policeman and spat on his face.

Akshay Dalvi, 27, was produced before the Bandra magistrate court on Saturday with his right eye bandaged. The police submitted before the court that Dalvi hit his head on the police vehicle when a sub-inspector tried to restrain him.

Dalvi lives with his parents in a chawl in Khar and works at a pizza delivery joint. On Friday around 2pm, after celebrating Holi, Dalvi showed up outside the mosque in Gulab Nagar area. A shirtless Dalvi, smeared with colours, was reeking of alcohol, police officials said.

Assistant public prosecutor MM Nerlikar told the court, “Dalvi was yelling outside the mosque when the policemen tried to stop him from creating a law and order situation. He instead got into an altercation with the policeman and spat on his face.”

Head constable Santosh Parkar was on duty outside the mosque when he heard the man yelling. He, along with sub-inspector Santosh Rasam, tried to stop him but Dalvi refused to budge. During the bustle, Parkar’s uniform was torn.

The officer was taking Dalvi to the police vehicle when he tried to slip away and run. During the attempt, he hit his head on the police vehicle’s bumper, and injured his right eye.

Appearing for Dalvi, advocate Rimpi Tuli told the court, “Dalvi has no prior history of such behaviour. During the incident, he was under the influence of alcohol and he does not even remember the incident.”

The prosecution prayed for custody citing it is a serious offence. Additional chief metropolitan magistrate YP Manathkar has remanded the accused in police custody till Monday.