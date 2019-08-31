e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

Mumbai Police chief gets 3-month extension

mumbai Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:17 IST
Surendra Gangan
Surendra Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

A special committee of cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its nod to extend the tenure of Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Barve by three months on Friday. Barve’s was supposed to retire on Saturday. The extension was given as a special case.

“We have received the letter from Ministry of Home Affairs, sanctioning Barve’s extension to three months,” said Sanjay Kumar, additional chief secretary, home department.

The state had sought Barve’s extension from the home ministry ahead of the state polls, which are likely to be held in October-November.

According to the officials from Mantralaya, the extension could mire in controversy in the wake of the Election Commission of India’s guidelines.

“This could be a problem if challenged on the basis of the poll body guidelines. But it’s a matter of interpretation as a section of bureaucracy feels it is applicable to the officials at the district level,”an official said on the condition of anonymity.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 00:17 IST

more from mumbai
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss