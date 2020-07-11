e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai police constable, wife booked for possessing assets worth 130.52% more than income

Mumbai police constable, wife booked for possessing assets worth 130.52% more than income

The constable, who was posted at Antop Hill Police station before he was transferred to the arms division of the Mumbai Police at Naigaon, and his wife has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for DA.

mumbai Updated: Jul 11, 2020 18:55 IST
Manish K Pathak | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Manish K Pathak | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a constable attached with an arms division of the Mumbai Police and his wife for possessing disproportionate assets (DA) worth 130.52% more than his known sources of income as a government employee.
The Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a constable attached with an arms division of the Mumbai Police and his wife for possessing disproportionate assets (DA) worth 130.52% more than his known sources of income as a government employee.(File photo for representation)
         

The Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a constable attached with an arms division of the Mumbai Police and his wife for possessing disproportionate assets (DA) worth 130.52% more than his known sources of income as a government employee.

Constable Abdul Salam Yusuf Shaikh (52), who was posted at Antop Hill Police station before he was transferred to the arms division of the Mumbai Police at Naigaon, and his wife Ayesha has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for DA.

ACB officials said a complaint against Shaikh was received in 2012 following which inquiries were initiated against him.

The properties in his name and Ayesha’s name were evaluated from 1995, when he had joined the police force, until 2012, said Mahesh Patil, additional commissioner of police (ACP), ACB.

“During the inquiry, we found enough evidence in the allegations against Shaikh and Ayesha, who helped him to conceal the money in her name. After evaluating the assets of both the persons, we found that he had assets worth Rs 33,08,497 lakh, which were 130.52% more than his income. We have found bank balances, gold ornaments, among other properties, in their names,” said ACP Patil.

“Shaikh and Ayesha were called for an inquiry and were asked to declare their income. During the inquiry, they could not provide a satisfactory explanation following which a DA case was registered against Shaikh and his wife Ayesha under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” added ACP Patil.

tags
top news
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested in Thane by encounter specialist Daya Nayak
Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested in Thane by encounter specialist Daya Nayak
BJP leader attacks ally LJP, NDA fault lines get revealed over Bihar polls deferment debate
BJP leader attacks ally LJP, NDA fault lines get revealed over Bihar polls deferment debate
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
LIVE:Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district extended till July 19 due to rise in Covid-19 cases
LIVE:Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district extended till July 19 due to rise in Covid-19 cases
‘Dharavi, inspiration for the world’: Uddhav Thackeray lauds Covid-19 containment model in Asia’s largest slum
‘Dharavi, inspiration for the world’: Uddhav Thackeray lauds Covid-19 containment model in Asia’s largest slum
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In