Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai Police moves court to cancel bail of two who assaulted traffic cop

Mumbai Police moves court to cancel bail of two who assaulted traffic cop

mumbai Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:15 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
         

Mumbai Police has approached the sessions court to cancel the bail granted to two persons booked by LT Marg police station for assaulting an on-duty traffic constable. The accused were arrested from the spot but were granted bail by the magistrate court on Monday.

The LT Marg police have now approached the sessions court claiming that the bail was granted by the court without considering the seriousness of the crime, and this has sent a wrong message to the society. The chief public prosecutor Jay Singh Desai confirmed this and said that the plea is scheduled for hearing on Saturday.

As per the case registered with the police, on October 23, around 12.30pm, a 54-year-old constable Eknath Karde was assaulted by Sagarika Tiwari and Mohsin Khan near Cotton Exchange at LT Marg. The constable had stopped a biker for not wearing a helmet.

The police claimed that the bike rider and the woman riding pillion started an argument with Kharde. Soon a crowd gathered at the spot. According to an onlooker, the constable abused the woman, following which she hit the constable. The video of the woman assaulting the constable was recorded by a passer-by and went viral.

Following the incident, the police booked both the accused under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested them.

