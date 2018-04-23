Mumbai politician booked in ₹88-lakh cheating case

The Kalachowki police have registered a case against two people for cheating around 29 people, mostly nurses and other staff, of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital, Parel, to the tune of Rs88 lakhs.

One of the accused is identified as Ishwar Tayade, a member of Republic Party of India (A), who had lost the MLA election in 2014. Under the pretext of giving flats to the staff at a cheaper rate, Tayde cheated the victims of Rs3 lakh each.

The complainant Anjana Chandvalekar, along with 28 others, had approach Kalachowki police last week and registered a case under section 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code.

Officers said that the victims claimed that Tayade, along with a few others, had several meetings at Neha Redekar’s , a staff member, residence in the MGM hospital staff quarters. Here, they promised flats to the staff with minimum rates through the government schemes so that they could get the governmental benefits.

“Tayade, on the pretext of giving a flat, took almost Rs3 lakhs from each victim as expenses and processing fees in the past few years, which amounts to a total of Rs88 lakhs. He returned a minimum sum to the victims when he was questioned by the staff that approached him,” said a police officer.

To the rest, Tayade just gave assurances but never gave them a proper answer, delaying it by giving excuses, added the police officer.

The police, during investigation, found Tayade to be a member of RPI (A) party. It was also found that he had been cheating people from since the past decade and kept changing his residence yearly, as his victims would reach his residence to claim their cash.

“We have registered a case and are further investigating the matter. The accused are yet to be arrested. We have recorded statements of all the victims, who are mostly staff of the MGM hospital. Tayade had promised them that he would demand a plot from the government and build a complex, specially for the staff,” added an official.