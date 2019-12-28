e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai puts its anti-CAA act together at Azad Maidan

Mumbai puts its anti-CAA act together at Azad Maidan

mumbai Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:44 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

The city on Friday raised its voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) again, this time at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, although a bit softly compared to its chorus at August Kranti Maidan on December 19. While the police said 1,500 citizens attended the rally, the organisers pegged the turnout at 10,000.

The rally, organised by Joint Action Committee for Social Justice, brought together students from Mumbai and beyond – Umar Khalid and student leaders from Jamia Millia Islamia University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), along with students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) and various colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai and several political parties.

Although the protest was planned at 3pm, the crowd started trickling in from 1pm, carrying placards, banners against the CAA and NRC and the Indian flag. Some were back after the August Kranti Maidan stir, while others wanted to make their dissent heard or seen this time. Many stood in quiet corners carrying their message on the placards, while some invigorated the gathering with their chants. From silent supporters to selfie-taking enthusiasts, the crowd started to swell up by evening, with people from all walks of life – film artists, political activists and working professionals – joining in. “The country is currently in an existential crisis. Instead of addressing the country’s sliding economy, or the growing agrarian problems, the government is demanding for proof of our citizenship,” said Khalid, a student activist and former student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University. He termed the current situation in the country a result of the government’s tactics to distract people from the real problem.

Students demanded the government stop blaming ongoing protests and riots on a particular community. “The CAA is against indigenous communities, as it forces people to either be Hindus or Muslims,” said Christy Nag, a student from TISS.

Actor Varun Grover recited a poem “Hum kaagaz nahi dikhayenge” before commenting on the current status of the country. “Dictators who target public are eventually targeted by the public; now is the time for public to make their voice clear,” he said.

Actor Swara Bhasker also joined the students on the stage. Actor Richa Chadha, who was in the crowd, said, “This is an unconstitutional act, and we have the right to protest peacefully. We don’t need this disruptive, expensive exercise right now when we should be prioritising climate change, education and economy, not hate.”

top news
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
Indian forces protect rights of enemies too: Gen Rawat
Indian forces protect rights of enemies too: Gen Rawat
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
Congress seeks inclusion of bigwigs in Maharashtra cabinet
Congress seeks inclusion of bigwigs in Maharashtra cabinet
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News