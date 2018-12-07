Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation to work on urban transport project designs

With the state giving its nod to the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3A on Wednesday, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the executing agency, will now start designing the projects.

MRVC expects a final approval from the Union cabinet in January, after which they can start the work on ground. The project is jointly funded by the state and the Indian Railways.

MRVC officials said they will hire consultancies to come up with designs for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Panvel elevated corridor, upgrade and improvement of railway stations, and chalk out details of the Panvel-Virar suburban railway line, fourth railway line between Kalyan and Asangaon and third and fourth railway lines between Kalyan and Badlapur.

“The state nod is the first major development. We will now begin looking for consultancies to prepare designs and details of works. A final clearance from the Cabinet is expected in January,” said a senior MRVC official. “The CSMT-Panvel elevated corridor will be a crucial project as it will connect to the Navi Mumbai airport. All projects which have been included in the project are crucial to the city, as there is a population shift towards Kalyan and Navi Mumbai. However, the funding process should have been completed, as it will take long time. The project still has to get a final nod,” said urban planner Sulakshana Mahajan.

“All the works will benefit the suburban railway commuters,” said Lata Argade, vice-president, Railway Pravasi Mahasangh. MUTP-3A proposal will now be sent to the railway board, apex body for all zonal railways.

The board will prepare a final draft, including the detailed project report (DPR), and then send it to Niti Aayog.

After their sanction, different ministries will conduct an extended board review. After a clearance from this board, the project will be sent to the Union cabinet for a final nod.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 00:39 IST