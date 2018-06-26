 Mumbai rains Live: IMD predicts more rainfall today; rail, road traffic likely to be affected | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
LIVE BLOG

Mumbai rains Live: IMD predicts more rainfall today; rail, road traffic likely to be affected

Mumbai rains will continue to batter the city on Tuesday according to IMD weather report, likely to affect rail and road traffic due to heavy waterlogging

By HT Correspondent | Jun 26, 2018 12:54 IST
highlights

Heavy rains in Mumbai pounded the city on Monday as several areas witnessed traffic snarls, flooding and train delays during morning rush hours.

According to India Meteorological department, Mumbaiites can expect more showers today, as weather department has forecast intermittent rain in the city and suburbs.

The city got its third highest one-day rain in June in 44 years, making it the wettest day and surpassing the average rainfall for the month.

12:50 PM IST

Meanwhile, Valsad in neighbouring Gujarat is the rainiest place

At present, Valsad in Gujarat is the rainiest place in India with 291 mm of rainfall, as per Skymet.

12:40 PM IST

11:19 AM IST

BMC repairing pipelines

BMC staff working at night to restore water supply despite Mumbai rains as 24 inch pipeline bursted.

10:03 AM IST

Western Railway operations normal

WR Suburban trains are running normal. Rail traffic on both tracks between Bhilad & Sanjan normal, tweets Western Railway

10:00 AM IST

Rainfall recorded in Navi Mumbai on Monday

Belapur -133.40 mm
Nerul. -114.00 mm
Vashi - 114.50 mm
Airoli - 103.80 mm

9:30 AM IST

Rainfall activity Santacruz and Colaba in past 24 hours

In the last 24 hours from 8.30 am on Monday, Santa Cruz recorded 53 mm of rains while Colaba saw 46 mm.

8:55 AM IST

Flights delayed

Minor delay of around 15 minutes in departures at Mumbai airport.

8:40 AM IST

Local trains running late

Local trains are operational with 10 minutes delay on central and western railway.

8:00 AM IST

IMD weather forecast

Intermittent rain likely to occur in city and suburbs.

