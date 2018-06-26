Mumbai rains Live: IMD predicts more rainfall today; rail, road traffic likely to be affected
Mumbai rains will continue to batter the city on Tuesday according to IMD weather report, likely to affect rail and road traffic due to heavy waterlogging
12:50 PM IST
12:40 PM IST
11:19 AM IST
10:03 AM IST
10:00 AM IST
9:30 AM IST
8:55 AM IST
8:40 AM IST
8:00 AM IST
Heavy rains in Mumbai pounded the city on Monday as several areas witnessed traffic snarls, flooding and train delays during morning rush hours.
According to India Meteorological department, Mumbaiites can expect more showers today, as weather department has forecast intermittent rain in the city and suburbs.
The city got its third highest one-day rain in June in 44 years, making it the wettest day and surpassing the average rainfall for the month.
Meanwhile, Valsad in neighbouring Gujarat is the rainiest place
At present, Valsad in Gujarat is the rainiest place in India with 291 mm of rainfall, as per Skymet.
The showers are heavy but so is our ‘bandobast’ on the streets to ‘be there’ for Mumbaikars. We are #AlwaysUpForDuty to help you reach your destination with a little care & caution from you during your journey #RoadSafety #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/KFOgI4BTLv— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 25, 2018
BMC repairing pipelines
BMC staff working at night to restore water supply despite Mumbai rains as 24 inch pipeline bursted.
Western Railway operations normal
WR Suburban trains are running normal. Rail traffic on both tracks between Bhilad & Sanjan normal, tweets Western Railway
Rainfall recorded in Navi Mumbai on Monday
Belapur -133.40 mm
Nerul. -114.00 mm
Vashi - 114.50 mm
Airoli - 103.80 mm
Rainfall activity Santacruz and Colaba in past 24 hours
In the last 24 hours from 8.30 am on Monday, Santa Cruz recorded 53 mm of rains while Colaba saw 46 mm.
Flights delayed
Minor delay of around 15 minutes in departures at Mumbai airport.
Local trains running late
Local trains are operational with 10 minutes delay on central and western railway.
IMD weather forecast
Intermittent rain likely to occur in city and suburbs.