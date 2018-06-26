Mumbai rains Live: IMD predicts more rainfall today; rail, road traffic likely to be affected

Heavy rains in Mumbai pounded the city on Monday as several areas witnessed traffic snarls, flooding and train delays during morning rush hours.

According to India Meteorological department, Mumbaiites can expect more showers today, as weather department has forecast intermittent rain in the city and suburbs.

The city got its third highest one-day rain in June in 44 years, making it the wettest day and surpassing the average rainfall for the month.

12:50 PM IST Meanwhile, Valsad in neighbouring Gujarat is the rainiest place At present, Valsad in Gujarat is the rainiest place in India with 291 mm of rainfall, as per Skymet.





12:40 PM IST The showers are heavy but so is our ‘bandobast’ on the streets to ‘be there’ for Mumbaikars. We are #AlwaysUpForDuty to help you reach your destination with a little care & caution from you during your journey #RoadSafety #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/KFOgI4BTLv — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 25, 2018





11:19 AM IST BMC repairing pipelines BMC staff working at night to restore water supply despite Mumbai rains as 24 inch pipeline bursted.





10:03 AM IST Western Railway operations normal WR Suburban trains are running normal. Rail traffic on both tracks between Bhilad & Sanjan normal, tweets Western Railway





10:00 AM IST Rainfall recorded in Navi Mumbai on Monday Belapur -133.40 mm

Nerul. -114.00 mm

Vashi - 114.50 mm

Airoli - 103.80 mm





9:30 AM IST Rainfall activity Santacruz and Colaba in past 24 hours In the last 24 hours from 8.30 am on Monday, Santa Cruz recorded 53 mm of rains while Colaba saw 46 mm.





8:55 AM IST Flights delayed Minor delay of around 15 minutes in departures at Mumbai airport.





8:40 AM IST Local trains running late Local trains are operational with 10 minutes delay on central and western railway.



