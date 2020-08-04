Mumbai rains LIVE: Train services halted between CSMT and Kurla
Heavy rains in Mumbai has led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Bus and trains routes have been diverted due to heavy rains.
08:44 AM IST
Suburban services stopped at Vadala and Parel: Central Railway
08:39 AM IST
BEST diverts its bus routes
Mumbai woke up to heavy rains and waterlogging on Tuesday morning as IMD issued a weather alert asking citizens to remain indoors on August 4 and August 5. BMC has asked all offices to remain shut barring essential services to remain shut. Waterlogging has led to rerouting of 56 BEST bus routes.
The suburban services at Vadala and Parel harbour and main lines have been halted due to high tide. Central railways said that there are no suburban trains held up between these stations.
Due to high tide resulting in water logging at Vadala and Parel suburban services are suspended on main line & harbour line. No suburban trains are held up in between stations. Down mail/express trains are being rescheduled: Central Railway #MumbaiRain— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020
The BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) have diverted more than 56 bus routes in the city.