Mumbai rains LIVE: Train services halted between CSMT and Kurla

Mumbai woke up to heavy rains and waterlogging on Tuesday morning as IMD issued a weather alert asking citizens to remain indoors on August 4 and August 5. BMC has asked all offices to remain shut barring essential services to remain shut. Waterlogging has led to rerouting of 56 BEST bus routes.

Catch all the LIVE updates here:

08:44 AM IST Suburban services stopped at Vadala and Parel: Central Railway The suburban services at Vadala and Parel harbour and main lines have been halted due to high tide. Central railways said that there are no suburban trains held up between these stations. Due to high tide resulting in water logging at Vadala and Parel suburban services are suspended on main line & harbour line. No suburban trains are held up in between stations. Down mail/express trains are being rescheduled: Central Railway #MumbaiRain — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020



