LIVE BLOG

Mumbai rains LIVE: Train services halted between CSMT and Kurla

Heavy rains in Mumbai has led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Bus and trains routes have been diverted due to heavy rains.

By hindustntimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Aug 04, 2020 08:48 IST
highlights

Mumbai woke up to heavy rains and waterlogging on Tuesday morning as IMD issued a weather alert asking citizens to remain indoors on August 4 and August 5. BMC has asked all offices to remain shut barring essential services to remain shut. Waterlogging has led to rerouting of 56 BEST bus routes.

Catch all the LIVE updates here:

08:44 AM IST

Suburban services stopped at Vadala and Parel: Central Railway

The suburban services at Vadala and Parel harbour and main lines have been halted due to high tide. Central railways said that there are no suburban trains held up between these stations.

 

08:39 AM IST

BEST diverts its bus routes

The BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) have diverted more than 56 bus routes in the city.

