Mumbai records 12°C variation in day-night temperatures; Doctors warn of rise in flu cases

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:00 IST

The city recorded a gap of almost 12 degrees Celsius between day and night temperatures on Monday, with some areas in the suburbs recording a variation of as much as a 15 degrees.

Doctors said this temperature variability could lead to health ailments such as seasonal flu, cause a spike in swine flu cases, and could create confusion among doctors and patients as the symptoms of seasonal flu are similar to those of Covid-19.

On Monday, the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, which was almost 2 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 23.4 degrees Celsius, close to the normal mark. A similar trend (12-13 degree Celsius difference) has been observed in day and night temperatures over the past three days. The gap was much lesser (8.5 degrees Celsius) for the Colaba weather observatory, representative of south Mumbai, as the day temperature was 33.6 degrees Celsius and the night temperature was 25 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Location-wise, at 19.3 degrees Celsius, Kandivli reported the lowest in Mumbai on Monday, which later rose to a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius. Borivli recorded 20 and 35 degrees Celsius as the minimum and maximum temperatures, respectively.

“The wind pattern [northeasterly] is creating a drop in day temperatures, while higher temperatures are recorded in the evening due to warmer westerly to southwesterly winds. Such variability is common in October, and the rise or fall from the normal temperature has not been much,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, doctors are concerned that such fluctuating temperatures provide a suitable environment for seasonal pathogens to thrive. “Thus, people start developing fever and cough. This kind of weather also leads to the rise of swine flu cases,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital. “This may create confusion among doctors and patients as seasonal flu symptoms are similar to those of Covid-19. People need to be extra cautious and consult doctors immediately.”

Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of BYL Nair Hospital, said, “People might assume the Covid-19 infection is a general flu, which might delay the treatment and cause its spread to others. Also, people need to keep themselves adequately hydrated.”

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) improved on Monday to 132 (moderate) from Sunday’s 156 (moderate). Researchers said it was due to a marginal rise in wind speed.

The weather bureau has issued a forecast for clear skies for Tuesday, with day and night temperatures expected to be 33 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.