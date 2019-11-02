e-paper
Mumbai records its highest 24-hour November rainfall in a decade

mumbai Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:39 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Unseasonal rain on Friday saw the city record its highest, 24-hour November rainfall in a decade, in a span of just three hours. This is already the wettest November since 2010. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast showers along the western coast following twin cyclones – Kyarr and Maha – in the Arabian Sea, which has never been seen before.

Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 35.3 mm rain (between 5.30pm and 8.30pm). In Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, 10.3 mm was recorded (between 3.30pm and 8.30pm). “Rain over Mumbai and surrounding areas is taking place directly under the influence of tropical cyclone Maha in the Arabian Sea,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD. Rainfall in November is rare for Mumbai. On November 2, 1972, 62.8mm of rain was recorded, which remains an all-time high. On November 11, 2009, 35.3 mm was recorded. Between 2010 and 2018, the maximum rain recorded in the month was 3.2mm, on November 15, 2014.

Mohapatra said rain is expected to continue over the Konkan coast, including Mumbai and parts of central Maharashtra, on Saturday followed by dry conditions from Sunday onwards. Rain is expected again on November 6 and 7. Private weather forecasting agency Skymet had a similar forecast. “Mumbai can expect light to moderate showers across isolated areas on Saturday, but on November 7 and 8, rain intensity will increase owing to Cyclone Maha,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

