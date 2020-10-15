Mumbai records mild thunder, negligible rain on Wednesday; orange alert today, says IMD

mumbai

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 00:35 IST

Against a yellow alert (heavy rain across isolated areas) for Wednesday, the city and suburbs recorded negligible rain till Wednesday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an orange alert - heavy to very heavy rain across isolated areas – for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad for Thursday. A yellow alert has been predicted for Mumbai and Thane for Friday while the orange alert is expected to continue for Raigad.

Between 8.30am and 5.30pm, the Santacruz weather observatory recorded traces of rain, Colaba recorded no rain while 2.2mm was recorded at Thane and 1.8mm in Navi Mumbai.

“As per the latest radar and satellite observations, strong convective clouds were seen near north Konkan and adjoining areas, indicating possibility thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and heavy rainfall,” read IMD Mumbai’s weather bulletin on Wednesday.

Shubhangi Bhute, director, IMD Mumbai said, “The well-marked low-pressure weather system is giving rain over several parts of interior Maharashtra especially over south-central Maharashtra. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely with moderately heavy wind speed (30-40 kmph) is expected over south Konkan districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Thursday due to this system while north Konkan districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar can expect heavy rain. However, this system is likely to weaken as it moves over the Arabian Sea over the coming days.”

The maximum temperature in the city and suburbs was below the normal mark on Wednesday. South Mumbai recorded 31.2 degrees Celsius, almost 2 degree Celsius below normal while 32.7 degree Celsius was recorded in the suburbs, a degree Celsius below normal.

The air quality index (AQI) improved from Tuesday’s 121 (moderate) to 90 (satisfactory) on Wednesday.