Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
‘Mumbai Rejects CAA, NRC’ at August Kranti Maidan today

mumbai Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:56 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Members of several student organisations and citizens’ groups will gather at August Kranti Maidan in Tardeo on Thursday afternoon to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Called ‘Mumbai Rejects CAA and NRC’, the silent march has been called by a host of student organisations from the University of Mumbai, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay and many other colleges affiliated to the university.

“Under the umbrella of a newly formed group, Hum Bharat Ke Log, over 100+ social groups and NGOs from Mumbai and adjoining areas of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivli will participate in the protest,” said Varsha Vidya Vilas, a representative from one such social organization.

“We do not want to single out any social organization or give their names in public. We are citizens of India first. Journalists, members of civil society, activists, writers, people working in the private sector, and political parties are part of the group.”

A student representative from the IIT-B said, “The protest will be the largest one in Mumbai. It is not just by student organisations. Many citizen groups too will participate in it.”

From IIT-B, IIT Bombay for Justice Forum and Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle are among the ones at the forefront of the protest. From MU, the Chhatra Bharti, Students’ Federation of India, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti , Ambedkar Students’ Association and All India Student Federation are likely to join. Student unions of other colleges are also likely to join.

From TISS, the Student Union as well as the Progressive Students’ Forum will participate in the rally.

Inputs from Eeshanpriya MS

