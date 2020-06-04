Mumbai’s Covid doubling rate up to 19 days from 14: BMC data

mumbai

In a positive indication in the fight against Covid, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) data stated the doubling rate has gone up to 19 days, from 14 days in the last fortnight.

The city reported 1,276 new cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 43,492. Forty-nine more deaths took the toll to 1,417. BMC officials said of the 49 deaths, 36 patients had comorbidities. Two deceased were below 40 years of age, 27 above 60, and 20 between 40 and 60 years. The civic body, in a statement, requested citizens not to ignore any fever or self-medicate, amid the Cyclone Nisarga. Citizens have been urged to keep a watch on symptoms for 7-10 days.

In some administrative wards such as E (Byculla), FN (Matunga), G-South (Worli and Prabhadevi) and H-East (Santacruz East), the doubling rate has further risen to 34, 29,27 and 27 days, respectively.

Both G-South and H-East wards have been Covid-19 hotspots and reported over 2,000 cases each. A higher doubling rate is good as it reflects the number of days it will take to double the case count.

“We are working to increase the doubling rate in Mumbai,” said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

He claimed the civic body’s stress on home quarantine, strict containment measures and contact-tracing to break the chain of transmission helped. Kakani said as many as 75-80% cases are asymptomatic or mild, while 15-18% are moderate. It is only 5-7% patients, particularly those with co-morbid conditions, who have serious illness.

“While most patients with mild and moderate symptoms recover, even serious patients have gone home after beating the illness,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dharavi reported 19 cases on Wednesday, pushing its tally to 1,849. A total of 3.20 lakh people from the area have been screened. India’s largest slum cluster, Dharavi houses 8.50 lakh people. Dadar reported 10 new cases, taking the total to 347. Mahim saw 25 new cases, taking the total to 574.

Areas such as G-North (Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim), L (Kurla) and F-North (Matunga) topped the list of cases with 3,196, 2,773 and 2,726 cases, respectively. However, areas such as Chira Bazar (464), Borivli (486), Bhendi Bazar (560) continue to be at the bottom of the list, with the least number of cases.

In terms of ward-wise growth, R-North ward (Dahisar) topped the list with 7.9%, followed by P-North ward (Malad) at 6.9% and R-South (Kandivli West) ward at 6.7%.

Wards such as E (Byculla) with 1.9%, FN (Matunga) with 2.2% and G-South (Worli and Prabhadevi) with 2.3% continued to record the lowest growth.

The latest infographic released by the BMC suggested of the 22,514 recovered patients, the highest number (1,504) of discharged patients were in F-North ward, followed by L ward with 1,488 patients.