Mumbai’s doubling rate crosses 100-days mark: BMC

mumbai

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:31 IST

For the first time in seven months, the doubling rate for Covid-19 in the city has crossed the 100-day mark. On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Mumbai’s doubling rate is now 102 days and the average growth rate is 0.69%. BMC calculates the doubling rate by analysing seven days’ data.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 1,609 new cases and 48 deaths. The city’s Covid tally stands at 2,45,869 with 20,216 active cases. The death toll is 9,912 and so far, 2,15,269 have been discharged after being treated for Covid-19. The city’s discharge rate is 87.5% and the fatality rate is 4.03%. BMC is conducting approximately 15,000 tests daily and the overall growth rate for Covid-19 in the city has come down from 8-10% in March-April to 0.69% in October.

According to BMC, the city’s doubling rate — the number of days it takes to double the number of new cases of Covid-19 — was as low as three days on March 11.

More recently, the doubling rate was 93 days on August 25 and came down to 54 days on September 14, when there was a surge of infections after Ganeshotsav and other festivals. In October, the doubling rate has steadily increased from 66 days on October 1 to 69 days on October 10, and 102 days on October 21.

The doubling rate is highest (above 130 days) in areas like Worli, Byculla, Mazagaon, Parel, Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim. In Dahisar, Borivli, Kandivli and Goregaon, the doubling rate is below 80 days.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “The fight is a collective fight and we all need to collectively fight the virus. Our aim is mission zero and we are taking every step towards it.”

BMC said campaigns like ‘Mission Zero’ and ‘My Family, My Responsibility’, aimed at detecting and treating the infected, have helped control the spread.

Dr Siddarth Paliwal, a city-based doctor, advised caution. “The doubling rate is calculated by taking the average of seven days, and this is why the indicative figure is higher. However, this doesn’t mean cases are going down. The number of cases has been only going up over the past two months owing to increased testing. Hence, citizens still need to take utmost precautions.”