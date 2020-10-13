e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai’s local train services come to standstill after disruption in power supply

Mumbai’s local train services come to standstill after disruption in power supply

mumbai Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:31 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
         

Commuters experienced a harrowing time on Monday morning after local train services came to a complete standstill for more than two hours owing to the power outage.

Services were disrupted between Churchgate and Vasai stations on the Western Railway (WR), as well as on the mainline and harbour line on Central Railway (CR). By 12.26pm, the train services were completely restored on all the lines.

Amid the disruption, passengers were stranded inside local trains. Major stations such as Andheri and Borivli witnessed huge queues of commuters heading to their workplaces.

“My train stopped ahead of Kurla station for 45 minutes. Nobody on the train had any idea about what had happened. It was only through WhatsApp and social media did I get to know about the power outage. The railway protection force (RPF) had helped women, senior and differently-abled passengers to de-board the train,” said Ghatkopar resident Anuja Bhosale.

Around 350 passengers stuck inside local train compartments were assisted by 100 RPF personnel deployed on railway tracks.

The disruption in services lead to chaos on platforms and outside stations. “I was heading to my office at Churchgate and there was a huge crowd outside Andheri railway station. That’s when I got to know about the power failure. I waited for an hour but the trains did not resume operations. So I headed back to my house,” said Andheri resident Dominic Rebello.

Though the outage caused disruption in local services, no outstation train was stranded. However, CR and WR rescheduled the timings of 10 outstation trains after the outage.

