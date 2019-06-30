Mumbai’s water stock rises in 24 hours

In a relief for the city, which is currently facing a 10% water cut, the water stock in the seven lakes registered an increase in the past 24 hours. Heavy rainfall in catchment areas led to a rise in lake levels to 76,833 million litres (ml) or 5.31% on Saturday morning from 71,017ml or 4.91% on Friday morning.

Ashokkumar Tawadia, deputy municipal commissioner (hydraulic engineering department), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said the civic body will no longer need to use the state’s reserves from Bhatsa lake to cater to the city’s water demand. “We will have to wait and watch. We will use the run-off water from the river. The BMC-owned lakes also received good rainfall. So we no longer need extra water from the state,” said Tawadia.

Earlier this week, BMC had to dip into the state’s reserves from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes to meet the city’s water demand against the backdrop of delayed monsoon and little rain this year. The civic body had previously demanded water stock from the state in 2015 and 2009.

The water stock of the seven lakes stood at 19.92% or 2,88,347ml on the same day in 2018 and at 28.41% or 4,11,156ml in 2017. The city has been staring at a 10% water cut since November 2018, ever since the BMC’s water stock fell short by 9% after the monsoon.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 01:33 IST