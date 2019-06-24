Mumbai’s water stock touches 5.37%, further delay in rains may lead to scarcity

The city may have to brace for severe water scarcity, if the monsoon doesn’t arrive by its delayed date – June 25.

At 77,763 million litres, the seven lakes supplying potable water to the city – Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi – collectively have only 5.37% of the useful water stock. Civic officials say the amount of water, although at a three-year low, will suffice till the end of July. However, any further delay may spell trouble for the city, which is already reeling under a 10% water cut since November.

Ashok Tawadiya, deputy municipal commissioner (hydraulics engineering department), said, “Once it starts raining in catchment areas, it will take at least 20-25 days for the stock to rise as most of the water will percolate to the soil first. However, the current stock, along with an additional 1.10 lakh million litres from Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa with the state government, will ensure that the city has enough water till July 31.”

Last year, the water stock was 1.96 lakh million litres (13.59%) by June 23 and 2.58 lakh million litres (17.76%) by June 23, 2017.

According to the weather bureau, rains in the city usually begin by June 10. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said this year, the city is facing its longest wait for monsoon in a decade.

Between June 1 and June 19 this year, Maharashtra has received 31.1mm of rain. Normal rainfall for this period is at 106.9mm. Between June 1 and June 22 (8.30am), Mumbai recorded 47% rainfall deficiency with 165.3mm rain this year since normal rainfall for this period is 313.6mm. Meanwhile, IMD on Saturday said rainfall activity in Konkan, including Mumbai, Marathwada and south central Maharashtra, is expected to increase

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 00:34 IST