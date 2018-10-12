Mumbai saw 3,160 road accidents in 2017, 6th highest in India

For a second consecutive year, Mumbai reported the sixth-highest number of road accidents among Indian cities in 2017, official data revealed. According to a report from the Central Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the city saw 3,160 road accidents in 2017, of which 467 were fatal. A total of 490 people died and 3,287 people sustained injuries. The number of accidents has gone down in 2017, with 3,379 road accidents reported in 2016.

According to the data, Chennai saw the most number of road accidents, followed by Delhi, Indore and Bhopal.

“Chennai, Delhi, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kochi and Mallapuram accounted for 51.1% of the total road accidents in the country. At the bottom of the list are Amritsar, Jodhpur and Jamshedpur,” states the report.

Mumbai was ranked eight in number of deaths owing to road accidents, with Delhi reporting the highest number of fatalities, according to the report.

The report also shows that Maharashtra has seen a slight drop in the number of fatal road accidents, with 11,528 fatal accidents recorded in 2014, 12,009 in 2015, 11,780 in 2016 and 11,220 in 2017. Maharashtra also saw a fall in the number of highway accidents with 3,637 accidents registered in 2017 as compared to 3,887 in 2016.

