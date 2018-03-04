Mumbai: Sena men who quit BMC panel to head edu, BEST committees?

Following the dramatic exit of two senior Shiv Sena councillors – Mangesh Satamkar and Ashish Chemburkar – from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee last month, they have now been made members of the Education and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) committees, respectively.

The members of the committees were announced by mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar at the general body meeting on Saturday.

They might be made chairmen of these committees, said a senior Sena leader.

The two party heavyweights had resigned from key posts in the standing committee in February, on the orders of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Each year, the parties in the BMC can reshuffle members of the statutory committees. Similarly, former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Dilip Lande, who has now joined the Sena, has been made a member of Improvements Committee.