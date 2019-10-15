e-paper
Mumbai sizzles at 36.6° Celsius after monsoon retreats

mumbai Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:32 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
A day after monsoon officially withdrew from the city, temperatures rose more than 3 degrees Celsius above normal on Tuesday. The Santacruz weather observatory recorded 36.6 degrees Celsius, one of the highest day temperatures for October in 10 years.

The highest October day temperature in 10 years was recorded in 2015 at 38.6 degrees Celsius, and last year, the city recorded 38 degrees Celsius on October 29. Tuesday’s day temperature equalled October 2017’s highest day temperature.

The Colaba weather station recorded 36.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degree Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature in south Mumbai was a degree Celsius above normal while the night temperature in the suburbs was close to the normal mark.

A partly cloudy sky has been predicted for Wednesday.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 23:32 IST

