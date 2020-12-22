e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Starting school buses won’t be easy, say operators

Mumbai: Starting school buses won’t be easy, say operators

Since school buses are not plying for nine months now, operators said they would have to bear a lot of losses before restarting operations.

mumbai Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 01:08 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Bus operators further said the state government has not given any clarity on restarting school buses.
Bus operators further said the state government has not given any clarity on restarting school buses.(HT FILE)
         

School bus owners in the city have raised several concerns about restarting services even if schools are allowed to start their operations from January 2021.

On Monday, the School Bus Owners Association (SBOA) said while some schools in the city are gearing up to open from January if the government grants them permission to start Classes 9 and 10, bus owners are going to find it hard to start operations. Since school buses are not plying for nine months now, operators said they would have to bear a lot of losses before restarting operations.

“Even if schools reopen, there will be very few students. Fuel costs have already increased in the past few months and the costs of sanitising the buses will also be high,” said Anil Garg, president of SBOA. Garg said even when the operations start, the staff will have to be paid higher remuneration as most staffers have been unemployed for several months.

Bus operators further said the state government has not given any clarity on restarting school buses. “There is no standard operating procedure (SOP) in place for buses even as many of us have requested the government to come up with one,” added Garg.

There are nearly 50,000 school buses and around 1.5 lakh bus staffers in the city.

While schools in several parts of the state reopened on November 23, those in cities such as Mumbai and Pune are yet to reopen as local authorities have still not permitted the reopening. Principal of a suburban school said, “Even if we announce physical reopening, a large number of parents will still prefer the online mode. And we are doubtful about how many students would want to take the bus.”

top news
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In